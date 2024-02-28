Attempt from some quarters to humiliate me... MLAs were overlooked: Vikramaditya

SHIMLA: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who resigned as PWD minister in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government on Wednesday, a day after the party lost the Rajya Sabha election, alleged that MLAs had been overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices. The Congress lost the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday despite a clear majority in the assembly with six party MLAs cross-voting in favour of the BJP.

Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, alleged that there were attempts from some quarters to humiliate him in his role as a cabinet minister. He also alleged that the legacy of his late father was not given due respect. "There is no doubt that former CM Virbhadra Singh's name was used in the (Assembly) election...This is a matter of fact, a matter of record.

This government was formed with everyone's contribution. It has completed one year of governance. I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that," Vikramaditya Singh told the media here.

"Someone who was the CM of the state for 6 times, due to whom this Government was formed in the state - they could not find a small space for his statue at Mall Road (in Shimla). This is the respect this government has shown to my late father. We are emotional people, we have nothing to do with posts...But this is very unfortunate...I am very hurt, not politically but emotionally," he added.

The 34-year-old Congress leader also broke down while announcing his resignation as a minister, moments before the Assembly sitting. "All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister," he said. Singh, who has been elected from Shimla Rural constituency, said that he has always respected the party leadership and the Chief Minister and contributed to the running of the government.

He, however, said there has to be coordination among the Council of Ministers and talked of "breach of trust" adding that all this has contributed to the party's troubles in the hill state. "I have always respected the leadership and the CM and contributed toward running the government with due discipline. I am not appreciating myself today.

But I can tell you with 100 per cent conviction that in the last one year as a minister in the Congress Government, we have supported the government with all our strength...There were from some quarters attempts to humiliate me in my functioning as a cabinet minister...I respect the CM but there has to be coordination among the Council of Ministers...This is a breach of trust, something that has led to where we are standing today..." Singh said.

Asked if he will continue in the party, he said, "I am there where I am". "In the times to come, I will hold due discussions and deliberations with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. After due discussions, we will take the future course of action." Vikramaditya indicated that his further future course of action depends on the high command as the ball is in their court. "I have clearly said that I have briefed the party high command regarding the actual situation.

Now the ball is in the court of the party high command, they have to decide what the future course of action will be. But I have been very clear and very categorical in what I had to say. It has been said in very clear terms...Whatever has to happen in the time to come will be done with the party high command in due discussions and deliberations.

I am sure that whatever decision will be taken, it will be taken in the larger interest of the organisation, of the party, and the people of this state..." Singh said. Vikramaditya Singh's mother Pratibha Singh is Congress MP from Mandi. She is also the state Congress chief. Vikramaditya Singh is a two-time MLA. He won his first election in 2017. He repeated the performance in 2023.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly for which elections were held in 2022. The Congress government is facing crisis due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls which resulted in defeat of party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Six Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan, who also got the support of three independent legislators.