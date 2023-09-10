Attacking Sanatana Dharma has become ‘fashion’ for frustrated fraternity, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

RAMPUR: Hitting out at DMK leaders’ remarks on Sanatana Dharma, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that attacking the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ has become a “fashion” for the “frustrated fraternity” but their “bankruptcy will backfire”.

Participating in the BJP’s nationwide ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign here, Naqvi said ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is the soul of Bharat and those who are trying to attack that soul, will be destroyed.

“If someone attacks the Sanatana Dharma, the oldest faith on Earth, it reflects their mental illness,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

Naqvi said Bharat has witnessed hundreds of foreign invasions which not only looted resources but also attacked “Sanatana values and Bharatiya culture” and identity.