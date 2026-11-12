Attack on CRPF post: Search operation resumes to track down two terrorists

Two heavily armed terrorists emerged from a dense cluster of trees and opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the South Kashmir district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically.

The two men disappeared into the forested area after the attack that took place around 2.15 pm near Mir Bazar, about 75 km from Srinagar and just a km from the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Immediately after the attack, security launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.