ATS conducts late-night raids in Mumbai over Pak terror links; 4 suspects questioned

MUMBAI: In a late-night crackdown, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided four locations in the suburbs of Mumbai over suspected links to a Pakistan-based terror outfit, an official said on Tuesday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the ATS raided three premises in the eastern suburb of Govandi and one in Kurla. Four suspects have been taken in for questioning, the official said.
The suspects were in contact with a Pakistani-based terror organisation banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he said.
The ATS has seized incriminating evidence from the suspects, who are being interrogated for their alleged connections with the banned organisation, the official said.
Further probe is underway, he added.