"Atmanirbhar Bharat will become foundation for Viksit Bharat," PM Modi

VARANASI: Highlighting the difference between the thought processes of the previous and the present government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' will become the foundation for Viksit Bharat.

He emphasized that Atmanirbhar Bharat will become a reality only when the smaller possibilities in the country are reenergized, and the small farmers, pashupalaks, craftsmen and small and medium industries are provided assistance.

The Prime Minister said that the call for Vocal for Local is an advertisement for the small players in the market who cannot spend on television and newspaper commercials.

"Modi himself advertises those who produce indigenous goods", he said, "Modi is the ambassador of every small farmer and industry, be it the promotion of Khadi, toy manufacturers, Make in India, or Dekho Apna Desh."

The Prime Minister further said that "Uttar Pradesh has decided to give 100 per cent seats to Modi, to NDA (in Lok Sabha elections)."

He observed that the impact of such a call can be witnessed in Kashi itself where more than 12 crore tourists have visited the city since the rejuvenation of Vishwanath Dham leading to a surge in income and employment opportunities.

Referring to the launch of an electric catamaran vessel provided by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for Varanasi and Ayodhya, PM Modi said that it will create a unique experience for those visiting.

The Prime Minister also elaborated on the ill-effect of dynasty politics, corruption and appeasement in the earlier times. He also criticized the maligning of the youth of Kashi by certain quarters.

He highlighted the contradiction between the growth of youth and dynasty politics. He also noted the hatred for new forms of Kashi and Ayodhya among these forces.

"Modi's third term will bring India's capabilities to the forefront of the world and India's economic, social, strategic, and cultural sectors will be at new heights", the Prime Minister remarked.

Highlighting India's progress, the Prime Minister mentioned leapfrogging to 5th largest economy in the world from 11th in the last 10 years.

He further added that India will become the 3rd largest economy in the next 5 years.

PM Modi affirmed the belief that developmental works such as Digital India, widening of roads, modernized railway stations, and Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains will be accelerated in the next 5 years.

"Modi's guarantee to make Eastern India the growth engine of Viksit Bharat", PM Modi said pointing out that the region had been deprived of development.

Speaking about the inauguration of the first phase of the six-lane highway from Varanasi to Aurangabad, the Prime Minister said that the completion of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway in the coming 5 years will reduce the distance between UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"In future, the travel time from Banaras to Kolkata is going to be almost halved", he added.

The Prime Minister anticipated new dimensions of Kashi's development in the coming 5 years. He mentioned Kashi Ropeway and the exponential rise in airport capacity.

He said that Kashi will emerge as an important sports city in the country. He also acknowledged Kashi as a major contributor to the Make in India and Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

He informed that in the next 5 years, Kashi will be a hub of employment and skills.

During this period the National Institution of Fashion Technology campus will also be completed which will create new opportunities for the youth and weavers of the area.

"In the last decade, we have given a new identity to Kashi as a hub of health and education. Now a new medical college is also going to be added to it", The Prime Minister said.

Along with the National Center of Aging in BHU, many diagnostic machines and equipment worth Rs 35 crore were inaugurated today. A facility to tackle bio-hazardous waste from the hospital is also being developed.

The Prime Minister said that the rapid development of Kashi and UP must continue and called on every resident of Kashi to unite.

"If the country and the world have so much faith in Modi's guarantee, it is because of your affection and Baba's blessings", he concluded.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankarbhai Chaudhary were present on the occasion among others.