Atishi resigns as Delhi CM, LG asks her to continue till formation of new govt

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, a day after her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.

Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

The LG's office said that Saxena has asked the outgoing CM to continue on the post till formation of a new government.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.

"Hon'ble Lt Governor, Shri VK Saxena today received the resignation of Hon'ble CM, Ms Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government," Raj Niwas, Delhi posted from its official X handle.

The LG dissolved the Delhi Assembly effective from Saturday, February 8.

A notification by the assembly secretariat issued a day before read, "In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025."

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

Atishi took oath as chief minister in September last year after AAP convenor and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post amid corruption allegations against him.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday said the party will play the role of a "constructive opposition" in Delhi.

"We accept the people's mandate with all humility. AAP is a party which understands, recognises and works on its mistakes. We will definitely look into the reason our vote share has reduced," she said.

"We will play the role of a constructive opposition and will make sure that we will hold the BJP accountable to the promises they have made for the people of Delhi," she added.