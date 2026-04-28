Atishi attacks Delhi BJP govt over monthly allowance for women, AAP MPs defection

Atishi alleged that the BJP had secured women's votes on the basis of this promise and said women in the city were still waiting for clarity on when the financial assistance would be provided.

She also claimed that women were facing inconvenience in availing public services, alleging that those who earlier travelled easily on DTC buses were now standing in queues for pink cards, while access to free medicines, treatment and tests had also become difficult.

On the merger of MPs with the BJP, the AAP leader said the Rajya Sabha chairman's decision to accept it was against constitutional provisions and anti-defection laws.

She said the Constitution clearly states that for a merger to be recognised, the original political party must merge, along with the support of at least two-thirds of the legislative party.

According to her, there is no constitutional provision that allows only two-thirds of MPs to merge with another political party without the merger of the original party itself.

AAP leaders have maintained that the move violates the anti-defection framework and said they would continue to raise the issue through constitutional and legal means.