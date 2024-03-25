Atishi alleges PM Modi 'trying to crush Kejriwal due to fear of defeat', AAP starts DP campaign

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Atishi alleged that PM Modi is 'trying to crush Kejriwal due to fear of defeat' and questioned the timing of the arrest that came days after the general election dates were announced.

"BJP's political weapon ED arrested Kejriwal in a fake case. In a case which even after two years of investigation not even single Rupee proceeds of crime was recovered from any of the AAP leaders. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after the ECI announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections in a case whose investigation has been on for two years ," Atishi said while addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Delhi.

"Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrest Arvind Kejriwal after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced? He was arrested because PM Modi knows, if there is any leader in this country who challenges him, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

"Like Kansa was aware that he will be killed by Lord Krishna, Like Ravana knew that he would meet his end in Lord Shri Ram's hand. Similarly, PM Narendra Modi is also aware that if there is any leader who can stop him, end his reign, or defeat him, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

The AAP leader claimed that the Kejriwal is being 'targeted' because he is the only leader who challenges PM Modi.

"It is out of this fear, PM Modi is trying to crush Arvind Kejriwal. He wants to bring an end to Arvind Kejriwal. So that Arvind Kejriwal does not challenge him or end his reign. This is exactly the reason today, Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED and put behind bars with fake charges, when there is no evidence against him," she said.

Further, Atishi called for a mass campaign against the 'injustice' happening and informed about the AAP's DP campaign against PM Modi.

"But I want to tell this one thing to Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it's just your delusion that Arvind Kejriwal is one individual. Arvind Kejriwal is not just one person, he is a concept, you can put one Kejriwal in jail but thousands of Kejriwals inspired by him will emerge and hit the streets," she said.

"AAP will start a DP campaign for a wider outreach of Kejriwal's vision. All leaders, legislators and karyakartas of APP will change their DP on all social media to a picture showing Kejriwal behind bars with a slogan reading 'Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal'," Atishi said.

"Also I appeal to all people of the country, if you believe in Kejriwal, if you want raise your voice against the injustices happening, if you want to save our democracy, you may also change the DP. And spread this message to the world that this is not just Kejriwal's fight but a fight of the whole country, a fight to save democracy," she added.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party resolved not to play with colours and celebrate Holi this year.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, March 22, remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case until March 28, following his arrest on March 21.

The opposition coalition, INDIA bloc has announced to hold a rally on March 31 against the arrest of the AAP supremo.

The case in question pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped in the face of allegations of irregularities.

The ED alleged that the AAP was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

Two AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial custody in the excise policy case