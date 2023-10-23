Atiq Ahmad's aides' property worth Rs 19 cr attached

PRAYAGRAJ: Continuing its crackdown on aides of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both of whom were shot dead in police custody on April 15, the Prayagraj police has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 19.3 crore belonging to Mohd Saud and his brother Faiz Ahmed under the Gangster Act.

According to the police claim, Saud and Faiz were close associates of the slain gangster and had accumulated wealth through illegal means.

They belong to the village Lohra near Sandipan Ghat in Kaushambi.

While 16 criminal cases, including that of extortion, were registered against Saud, Faiz has three cases pending against him.

The duo find mention in the fresh dossier of 13 close associates/henchmen of Atiq prepared by the Prayagraj police.

While their properties have been attached, police are verifying records of others in the list and the similar action will soon be initiated against them too, said a police official.

Besides, the police are also identifying the benami properties of slain gangsters and their henchmen across the State.