Atal Tunnel open for traffic movement after snow clearance ops by BRO

HIMACHAL PRADESH: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued stranded tourists and their vehicles and cleared the routes for vehicular traffic near the Atal Tunnel following snow clearance operations, said an official on Tuesday.

"Due to heavy snowfall along the Atal tunnel yesterday the vehicles and tourists got stuck. However, BRO swung into action clearing the route of snow and rescuing the stranded tourists. The road has since been cleared and the tunnel is open for traffic," posted Ministry of Defence Principal Spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu on X.

Earlier on Monday, Kullu district police rescued more than 3500 tourists who were stranded near the Atal tunnel at Dhundhi in Kullu district after heavy snowfall.

According to the Kullu District Police, more than 1,000 vehicles were stuck near the South Portal due to the heavy snowfall in the region.

"Today, due to fresh snowfall in the Dhundhi area, more than 1,000 vehicles (6,000 people and tourists) got stuck near the South Portal of ATR, out of which 600 vehicles (3,500 tourists) have been safely rescued," the Kullu police said.





The Machil sector of the Kupwara district and the Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh bout of snowfall on Monday.



Visuals in the area showed snow-covered trees and wires, displaying an ethereal winter landscape, while the region turned into a winter wonderland with heavy snow-covered vehicles, roads, and streets.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials were seen conducting snow clearance operations in the district.