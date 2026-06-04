At least 3 killed in fire at private hospital's ICU in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit (ICU), filling it with dense smoke.

Muzaffarpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen said, "We received information about the fire early in the morning. At least three people have died in the incident."

Around 13 to 15 patients were being treated in the ICU, who have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members, he told reporters.

"We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control," the officer said.

Prima facie, the fire appears to have resulted from a short circuit, Sen said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze can be ascertained only after detailed investigation.