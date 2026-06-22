At least 15 dead as fire rips through Lucknow building, students among victims

Distraught men and women, apparently guardians and relatives of the victims, were seen standing near the site and urging authorities to allow them to enter the building when the firefighting and rescue operations were underway.

"Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas (Let me go to my son)," one distraught woman cried repeatedly, pleading with officials as rescue operations continued.

Eyewitnesses said many tried to break the building's glass panes to allow thick smoke to escape and create possible routes for those trapped inside. One of the most harrowing moments was captured in visuals showing a student jumping from an upper floor to escape the flames. People below quickly spread a mattress-like object to cushion the fall, following which locals immediately moved the student away from the area and arranged medical assistance.

Some locals were seen rescuing cats from the pet clinic on the ground floor. People living near the affected structure supplied water bottles to firefighters engaged in the rescue operation.

Dhiraj Mehra reached the site after receiving a frantic call from his colleague, Aditya Srivastava, a 3D artist working at the gaming zone on the third floor.

"He called me saying 'bacha lo' (save me), and I rushed to the site," Mehra recalled.

As the rescue operation ended, the tragedy moved from the fire site to the hospitals and mortuary, where families reached to identify their loved ones after their post-mortem.

The bodies of the victims were shifted from the trauma centre at KGMU to the post-mortem house for identification and autopsy procedures. Most of those who lost their lives were young adults, KGMU PRO K K Singh said.

Those deceased were identified as Sagar, Nilesh, Anamika, Sanyam, Anuchha, Sukhmani, Aditya Srivastava, Jyoti, Bhavishya, Abdul Rehman, Suraj Bhaar, Sehjan, Jaynil Chakraborty, Mohammad Ammar and Sumalya, according to a list issued by the hospital.

Additional police personnel were deployed at KGMU and the post-mortem house to manage the situation and assist grieving families.

At the mortuary, scenes of heartbreak unfolded as many people had first rushed to KGMU hoping to find their kin among the injured, only to be directed to the post-mortem facility.

With tearful faces and photographs of their loved ones on mobile phones, family members moved from one official to another, desperately seeking confirmation about their fate.

Neeraj Bora, the local MLA, told PTI that half of the deceased were local residents.

"I think most of them died due to asphyxiation rather than burn injuries," he said, admitting the need to ensure strict safety norms.

"There was no (fire) exit route and this was perhaps the reason why the scale of the tragedy was so big," he said and added that as the local public representative he had been raising the demand for a local fire station.

"This area (Purania in Aliganj) as well as Jankipuram have become a coaching hub and that is why I had been consistently raising demand for a local fire station for the area," the BJP MLA said

Till about 8.30 pm, while the rescue operation was technically over, firefighters were busy working at the site even as a crowd of onlookers from nearby areas kept arriving at the site, some moved to tears.