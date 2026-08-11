At least 10 suffer pellet, projectile injuries during July 20 Delhi protest: RTI

CHENNAI: At least 10 people were treated at two Delhi government hospitals for "pellet, shot or projectile injuries" following the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, according to RTI replies obtained by former TMC MP Saket Gokhale.
The RTI reply from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals recorded nine patients with “pellet/shot/projectile injuries”, while Safdarjung Hospital recorded one case of pellet injury.
Gokhale in a post on X said the figure was at least double the five cases reported earlier. He added that records from AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital were awaited.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of pellet guns against protesting students. At the presser, Gandhi asserted that Shah has to go for either being "culpable or incompetent" for ordering firing of pellet guns himself or not knowing who gave the orders.