At Baramati rally, Sharad Pawar lashes out at PM Modi

BARAMATI: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar took a jibe at Narendra Modi on Monday, alleging that power has been centralised in the hands of the Prime Minister, who has taken action against those who have spoken against him. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Baramati, Pawar claimed that during his term as Union agriculture minister, he had helped the Prime Minister who was at that time the Gujarat CM.



However, Pawar said that the same person (PM Modi) now makes personal comments against him. "When I was the Union Agriculture minister, I helped the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi without any partiality, once he wanted to come to Baramati I don't know you people remember it or not but I remember after coming here he told that whatever I did (in Gujarat) is because Pawar taught me by holding my finger.

But today the same person is taking different stand making personal comments against me," Pawar said. Pawar further alleged that PM took action against who spoke against him and listed out Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as victims of political vendetta. "Today, if someone comments against the PM, then action is taken against them.

There is state called Jharkhand it's an adivasi (tribal) majority state. The state had Adivasi CM who spoke against the PM, and he was sent to jail. Arvind Kejriwal who made a statement against the PM has also been sent to jail." "This is not democracy, it is dictatorship.

Today, the power has been centralised in the hands of Modi, we need to release it from him," Pawar said. The NCP (SCP) has fielded Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. She will contest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar. Supriya Sule is the sitting MP from the seat since 2009.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats