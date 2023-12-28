At 18L, Indian Umrah performers third highest

NEW DELHI: A total of 18 lakh Indian Muslims performed Umrah in 2023 -- the third highest in the world, Saudi Arabia government officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said they anticipate a yearly increment in the number, according to an official statement issued by the country.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken any time of the year.

Indian Muslim Umrah performers ranked third highest among countries, reaching 18 lakh visitors, the officials said.