At 1,152, Punjab records season's biggest single-day jump in farm fires on Diwali

Last year on Diwali, which fell on October 20, only 45 farm fires were recorded. However, only 32 per cent of the total paddy sown in Punjab had been harvested till October 20 last year as against nearly 92 per cent till November 8 this year.

Till November 30 last year, Punjab saw a total of 5,114 farm fires. On November 8 last year, the total number of farm fires in the state stood at 3,622.

The annual farm fire monitoring period begins on September 15, two weeks before paddy procurement starts on October 1 and continues till November end.

The data showed that the highest number of farm fires this season has been reported from Tarn Taran at 654.

The latest figures indicate a significant rise in crop residue burning despite government advisories, enforcement measures and monetary penalties aimed at discouraging the practice.

With 194 fires, Sangrur recorded the highest number of stubble-burning incidents on Sunday, taking its seasonal tally to 488. Ferozepur reported 157 incidents, bringing its total to 592; and Bathinda added 132 cases, taking its count to 406.

Patiala recorded 92 fresh farm fires, raising its cumulative tally to 288. Barnala reported 91 new incidents and Ludhiana 71.