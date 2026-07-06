Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares space triumphs, humorous anecdotes at book launch

Speaking at the launch of his book, The Second Orbit: Belief of a Man… Dreams of 1.4 Billion Hearts here, Shukla, who became the first Indian to visit the ISS, said, "Today is July 4 and last year, this day I was not on Earth. I was in space on the International Space Station."

On his time aboard the ISS, he recalled a STEM demonstration that he had been attempting for several days, in which ISRO had assigned him the task of creating a water bubble, injecting an air bubble inside it, and then injecting a coffee bubble inside the air bubble.

"So three bubbles in space and I had been struggling for the past five days to do that. It was very difficult for me to just capture this water bubble and today (July 4) was the day when I was successfully able to do it. I was so happy that this could finally be achieved on this day," Shukla said.