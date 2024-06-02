Assembly election results: BJP ahead in Arunachal; ruling SKM crosses halfway in Sikkim in early trends

NEW DELHI: As per the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 16 seats in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections results, while in Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading on 26 seats.

As per the Election Commission data, BJP has already registered victory in 10 seats in Arunachal Pradesh unopposed, while the party is leading in 16 seats including--Lumla, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Nacho, Likabali, Basar, Along (West), Along (East) and others.

National People's Party (NPEP) is leading on four seats, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on two seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on two seats, Congress on one and independent candidates are leading on two seats.

Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys an edge as it has won 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.

In Sikkim, as per the early trends, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading on 26 seats while Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on one seat.

Polling for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim was held simultaneously on April 19, in the first phase of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) are in a cut-throat competition with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). In November 2023, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party merged with the SDF.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state.