Assault on doctors in Thane: SC notice to Ramesh Mhatre on plea by state challenging bail

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to Mhatre and sought his reply in three weeks on the plea filed by the state.

"These people don't deserve to roam on the streets. Things are going from bad to worse. There was another incident yesterday in Palghar. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors. A message should go, and it should be a deterrent for others in the society," the bench observed while issuing notice.

The matter is listed for next hearing on September 28.

The observations came from the bench, which was hearing pleas, including the one filed by Mhatre, challenging the orders of the Bombay High Court imposing bail conditions on him. The Shiv Sena corporator was later allowed by the top court to withdraw his appeal.

The Supreme Court had earlier said the high court was "fully justified" in taking suo motu cognisance and staying the bail granted by a trial court to Mhatre and also observed that those attacking doctors do not deserve bail.

On July 18, the high court had stayed the bail granted by the lower court, called the order "perverse" and asked Mhatre to surrender before the police.

Later, on August 7, the high court granted bail to Mhatre and ordered that the trial be fast-tracked and completed in a time-bound manner.