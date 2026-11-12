Assam's draft voters roll under special summary revision has 2.19 lakh more names than post-SR list

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer said the total number of electors in the state was 2,51,76,910, according to the draft electoral roll. This comprises 1,25,87,650 men, 1,25,88,939 women and 321 third-gender electors.

The final electoral roll published on February 10 this year after the Special Revision (SR) recorded a total of 2,49,58,139 electors, with more than 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft roll during that exercise.

About the special summary revision, a joint chief electoral officer, in a statement, said, "During the period of continuous revision, a total of 4,12,344 electors were added, while 1,93,573 electors were deleted, resulting in a net increase of 2,18,771 electors in the draft electoral roll."

The period for filing claims and objections has been fixed from November 12 to December 11, and those would be disposed by December 28. The final lits would be published on January 4, next year.

The Election Commission had conducted a Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls for Assam instead of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). It was the first time that SR of electoral rolls was done in any state in the country, necessitated due to the special provisions of citizenship here.

According to officials, while Special Summary Revision is a 'routine' matter and SIR a thorough procedure, SR came in between the two to ensure error-free electoral rolls.

Giving details of the draft roll for Assam, the statement said that 1,80,760 men were added during the SSR process and 75,323 were deleted. In case of women, 2,31,584 names were added and 1,18,228 were removed.