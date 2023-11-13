Assam: Properties worth lakhs gutted, one killed in massive fire in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted and one person was killed after a massive fire broke out in the Jorabat area of Assam's Guwahati district on Sunday evening.

As per the Jorabat police, at least five houses were damaged in the fire.

"A woman was injured in the fire incident and she was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in the incident," the police officer said.

According to Jorabat police, firefighters were rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and the fire was later brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police added.