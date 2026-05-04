Assam polls: BJP wins 3 seats, leads in 78; Cong ahead in 20 constituencies

The Congress was ahead in 20 seats, while BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was leading in nine constituencies. The Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal were ahead in two constituencies each.

The Trinamool Congress was ahead in one seat, while an Independent candidate was also leading.

The Election Commission has, till 3 pm, announced the results of four of the 126 seats, for which voting was held in a single phase on April 9.

Minister Ranoj Pegu won the Dhemaji seat by over 32,229 votes, while BJP veteran Hitendranath Goswami defeated state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat seat by 23,182 seats.