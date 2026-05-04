Assam polls: BJP wins 3 seats, leads in 78; Cong ahead in 20 constituencies

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP won three seats and was ahead in 78 other constituencies, while its ally, the Bodoland People's Front, bagged one seat and was leading in nine, according to the Election Commission.
The Congress was ahead in 20 seats, while BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was leading in nine constituencies. The Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal were ahead in two constituencies each.
The Trinamool Congress was ahead in one seat, while an Independent candidate was also leading.
The Election Commission has, till 3 pm, announced the results of four of the 126 seats, for which voting was held in a single phase on April 9.
Minister Ranoj Pegu won the Dhemaji seat by over 32,229 votes, while BJP veteran Hitendranath Goswami defeated state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat seat by 23,182 seats.
Cabinet minister and BPF leader Charan Boro retained his Mazbat constituency, defeating the nearest JMM rival by over 55,000 votes.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has established a formidable lead of 63,029 votes over his nearest rival Bidisha Neog of the Congress in Jalukbari constituency.