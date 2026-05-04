Assam minister Pijush Hazarika wins Jagiroad seat by 93,584 votes, becomes MLA for fourth time

The BJP leader won from Jagiroad for three straight terms and became an MLA for the fourth time in a row.

He began his electoral journey in 2011 by winning the Raha seat, followed by successive victories from Jagiroad constituency in 2016, 2021 and 2026.

Hazarika bagged 1,55,129 votes compared to Congress candidate Bubul Das' 61,545 votes, the EC data showed.