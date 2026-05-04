Assam minister Pijush Hazarika wins Jagiroad seat by 93,584 votes, becomes MLA for fourth time

GUWAHATI: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday won the Jagiroad assembly seat, defeating the Congress nominee by 93,584 votes, according to the Election Commission.
The BJP leader won from Jagiroad for three straight terms and became an MLA for the fourth time in a row.
He began his electoral journey in 2011 by winning the Raha seat, followed by successive victories from Jagiroad constituency in 2016, 2021 and 2026.
Hazarika bagged 1,55,129 votes compared to Congress candidate Bubul Das' 61,545 votes, the EC data showed.
The Assam Minister, who handled portfolios like Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Public Relations, was earlier with the Congress and is considered to be a close confidante of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He was also a minister in the first BJP government, headed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.