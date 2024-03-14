Assam govt employees to be fined for delaying people’s applications, says CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state would undergo a massive overhaul of its governance in the coming days, and the employees will be fined for delaying people’s applications.

He told reporters, “Assam is the first state to ensure accountability of government officers and employees. We have constituted a body that would look into the complaints lodged by the general public for any delay in their pending applications for various work in the government offices.”

“A person can first lodge a complaint at the district level against any state government employee for delaying office work. If the complaint is not resolved, the concerned person can lodge a second complaint, which would be investigated by a commission established by the state government,” CM Sarma said.

According to him, if a government employee was found guilty in the investigation, the accused must pay a penalty from his monthly salary for the days he delayed any government work.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this would bring a tremendous change in the functioning of the government offices in the state.

“We have already appointed a chairman for the commission constituted for this purpose. Once the Lok Sabha polls get over, people can notice this change,” he added.