Assam flood woes: Over 27,000 people of 63 villages affected in Baksa district

BAKSA: The flood situation in Assam's Baksa district has worsened as more than 27,000 people from 63 villages have been affected by this deluge.

The flood waters on Thursday submerged the Barama town area and other nearby areas in Baksa district.

Bhupen Baro, MLA of the Barama assembly constituency visited the flood-affected areas in his constituency and said that he already contacted the administration and SDRF to rescue the flood-affected people.

"I contacted with police and the Deputy Commissioner of Baksa district and urged them to do the necessary steps to rescue the people from the flood-affected areas. The situation has worsened and we need a few more boats," he said. Baro also said he has called Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Pramod Boro and will soon set up relief camps.

He further added that the flood waters breached portions of three embankments in his constituency.

The flood waters have submerged 3874 hectares of cropland in Baksa district. The district administration has so far set up five relief camps and four relief distribution centres in the district. Also, about 45,000 people and 108 villages under 6 revenue circles of the lower Assam district are currently underwater in Assam's Nalbari district.

Around 200 families in Moiraranga, Batahghila village have been affected by this deluge and most of the families are now taking shelter on roads, and embankments by making temporary tents.

Following torrential rain in the past few days in Assam and neighbouring country Bhutan the water level of Pagladiya River is flowing above the danger level mark and inundated new areas in the past 24 hours.

The flood waters have submerged nearly 90 villages of Ghograpar, Tihu, Barbhag, and Dhamdhama areas in the district and many villagers have been forced to leave their homes and taken shelter on roads, high lands by making makeshift tents after the flood waters entered their homes.

Earlier, the ASDMA flood report said, "44707 people have been affected alone in Nalbari district followed by 26571 people in Baksa, 25096 people in Lakhimpur, 15610 people in Tamulpur, 3840 people in Barpeta district." Over 1.07 lakh domestic animals, and poultry have also been affected in the first spell of flood in the flood-hit districts.