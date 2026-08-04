Assam flood toll rises to 87 with 2 more deaths, nearly 1.3 lakh still affected

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya for the next few days, which could affect several Assam districts bordering the two states.

"The weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall (orange and red warnings) are expected at most places of East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya and Papumpare, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. This may impact the neighbouring districts of Assam," the weather office said.

A yellow warning (watch) has also been issued by IMD for most parts of Nagaland, which could impact Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts of Assam, it said.