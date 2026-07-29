Assam flood: Toll at 75 with 7 more deaths, 3.32 lakh remain affected

The seven fatalities on Tuesday were reported from Nazria revenue circle of Sivasagar district, taking the toll in the floods this year to 75, the officials said.

On Monday, six districts had been affected by the deluge, with 4.45 lakh people impacted.

Altogether 81 relief camps were operational in the affected districts, in which 32,477 displaced people have taken shelter. Another 34 relief distribution centres were also functioning.

Multiple agencies, including the Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services and civil volunteers, continued to carry out relief and rescue operations.

A crop area of 45,341.98 hectares has been submerged, while damage to various infrastructure like houses, cow sheds, schools and anganwadi centres was also reported from across the flood-hit districts.