Assam flood situation worsens; toll rises to 95 as 6 more die, number of affected rises to 1.6 lakh

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued this evening, six persons have lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hours.

Two persons each drowned in floodwaters in Sivasagar and Biswanath districts, while one each died in Golaghat and Morigaon, it added.

With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 95.