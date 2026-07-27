Assam flood situation improves even as toll rises to 68 with two more deaths

Multiple agencies, including the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Service and the police, were engaged in the rescue and relief operations, they added.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure suffered damage in various districts of the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that power restoration work was on in a phased manner.

"As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts," Sarma said in a social media post on Sunday.

He said following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods, Power Department teams have been carrying out comprehensive safety inspections while restoring power in a phased manner across Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and other affected areas.