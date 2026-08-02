Assam flood situation improves as number of affected dips to 1.78L, CM to tour worst-hit districts

The toll remained unchanged at 82 as no fresh fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, they said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be visiting the worst-hit areas from Sunday, even as the Centre sanctioned over Rs 370 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the officials said.

A total of 349 villages in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts remained affected by the deluge. Charaideo was the worst-hit, with 75,199 people affected, followed by 58,824 in Sivasagar.

A total of five districts and 1.92 lakh people were affected on Friday.