Assam flood situation critical; death toll 100, nearly 1.4 lakh affected

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said several rivers are flowing above their danger mark, posing a threat to newer areas.

According to the authority's daily flood bulletin on Sunday night, two persons have lost their lives in the deluge in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts in 24 hours.

With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 100.