Assam flood situation critical; death toll 100, nearly 1.4 lakh affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Monday as the toll touched 100 with two more deaths, while almost 1.4 lakh people reel under the deluge in seven districts, according to an official bulletin.
An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said several rivers are flowing above their danger mark, posing a threat to newer areas.
According to the authority's daily flood bulletin on Sunday night, two persons have lost their lives in the deluge in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts in 24 hours.
With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 100.
At present, 456 villages are inundated while 11,933.46 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam.
According to ASDMA's daily flood report, more than 1,37,500 people have been affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.
Golaghat is the worst-hit with almost 70,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with nearly 40,000 people and Jorhat with more than 16,000 people reeling under floodwaters.
An ASDMA official said that the Dhansiri river at Golaghat and Numaligarh, and the Kushiyara river at Sribhumi are flowing above the danger level. "Due to a steady rise in the water level of Dhansiri in Golaghat district, people have been advised to stay away from the river," she added.
ASDMA said that the administration has been operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 49,061 people at present.