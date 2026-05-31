Assam council of ministers to be expanded on June 5: Himanta

Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister for the second consecutive term on May 12 by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and other top dignitaries.

Along with the chief minister, four other ministers had taken oath -- the BJP's Ajanta Neog and Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad's Atul Bora and Bodoland People's Front's Charan Boro.