Assam council of ministers to be expanded on June 5: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his ministry would be expanded with the swearing in of new ministers next week.
Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister for the second consecutive term on May 12 by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and other top dignitaries.
Along with the chief minister, four other ministers had taken oath -- the BJP's Ajanta Neog and Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad's Atul Bora and Bodoland People's Front's Charan Boro.
"I am pleased to inform that the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam will be expanded on June 5, 2026," Sarma said in a post on X.
He did not mention the number or names of new ministers to be inducted.
The BJP-led NDA came to power for a third successive term in the state, bagging 102 out of the total 126 seats. The saffron party had secured 82 seats, and its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each in the April 9 elections.