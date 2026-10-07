Assam CM presents Lovlina Borgohain with Rs 50 lakh cheque for clinching gold in Asian Games

The champion boxer from Golaghat was felicitated by Sarma at his office here soon after her arrival on Tuesday.

Borgohain clinched gold in the women's 75-kg category on her birthday on October 2, defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final.

Sarma felicitated the pugilist at the Lok Sewa Bhawan with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh “in recognition of her historic achievement”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a social media post.