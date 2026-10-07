Assam CM presents Lovlina Borgohain with Rs 50 lakh cheque for clinching gold in Asian Games

GUWAHATI: Asian Games gold medalist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in recognition of her achievement.
The champion boxer from Golaghat was felicitated by Sarma at his office here soon after her arrival on Tuesday.
Borgohain clinched gold in the women's 75-kg category on her birthday on October 2, defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final.
Sarma felicitated the pugilist at the Lok Sewa Bhawan with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh “in recognition of her historic achievement”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a social media post.
“Lovlina’s golden triumph is a matter of immense pride for the nation and will inspire the next generation to dream big,” it said.
An official felicitation of the Olympic bronze medalist by the state government is scheduled on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at the airport upon her arrival on Tuesday, Borgohain thanked the people of Assam for their support.