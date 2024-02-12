Begin typing your search...

Assam Budget to be presented today

On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a preparatory meeting on the budget with Ajanta Neog and other senior officials of the finance department.

ByIANSIANS|12 Feb 2024 4:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-12 04:45:26.0  )
Assam Budget to be presented today
X

Assam Assembly (Photo/IANS)

GUWAHATI: The Assam Budget for 2024-25 financial year is scheduled to be tabled Monday by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in the Assam Assembly.

This will be her fourth budget as the Finance Minister of Assam. She said the budget will be a realistic one giving priority to people of every sector.

On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a preparatory meeting on the budget with Ajanta Neog and other senior officials of the finance department.

Neog presented the budget last year that predicted total annual spending at Rs 3.21 lakh crore. The Budget Session began on February 5 and ends on February 28.

Nation2024-25 financial yearFinance Minister Ajanta Neogfourth budgetpreparatory meeting
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X