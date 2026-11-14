Assam accident: Autopsy of 26 bodies on Saturday; CM to visit injured, meet families of deceased

The condition of seven of the 18 injured people remained critical, said Pegu, who was deputed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit the accident site and the hospitals where the injured are receiving treatment.

Sarma is scheduled to visit the families of the deceased and the injured under treatment in hospitals in Golaghat district on Saturday and take stock of the situation.

Twenty-six people died in a head-on collision between the two vehicles at Rangajan on National Highway 715 near Kaziranga National Park on Friday. Many of the victims were college students who were returning from their classes.

"The postmortem will be conducted at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, after which ambulances will take the bodies to their residence," Pegu told reporters.

Pegu said 20 people had been admitted to hospitals in Jorhat and Golaghat and two of them had succumbed.