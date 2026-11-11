Assam: 5 coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail, 4 injured

Sarma, in a social media post, said that all the passengers were safe.

''Four sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation,'' he said.

''All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities, and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey,'' the CM said.

The four injured have been taken to the Sonapur Primary Health Centre.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson had earlier said there were no immediate reports of any fatalities or injuries.