Asian Para Games: Sukhchain bags bronze medal in javelin throw F55 category

The 32-year-old was well below his best as Zhou clinched gold with a throw of 37.63m, breaking the 22-year-old world record of 35.30m.

Zaker Zafar of Iran took silver with a personal best of 36.00m, leaving Sukhchain trailing the top two by a considerable margin.

The Indian will be disappointed with his performance, having shown far greater potential earlier this year.

He won gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Delhi with a personal best of 31.18m, a mark that was still well short of the distances recorded by the medal winners on Wednesday.

The F55 classification is for seated throwing athletes with impairments affecting muscle power, limb movement or leg function. The athletes compete from a seated position.