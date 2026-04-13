Asha Bhosle: The culinary master behind a legendary voice

This lesser-known facet of the legendary playback singer, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, was discussed at length in "Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music", a biography by author Ramya Sarma.

In the book's chapter "Her Culinary Skills", the author discussed the singer's lifelong passion for cooking and how it helped her deal with stress.

"I’d have cooked in four houses and made money," she is quoted as saying in the book.

The book revealed that Asha Bhosle’s culinary reputation extended well beyond her family circle, with several film personalities recalling dishes she had cooked for them.

Members of the Kapoor family, for instance, were said to have continued requesting her paya curry, Goan fish curry and dal. Her kadhai gosht and biryani also had a devoted following.