As Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 20, Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots not based on him

Today, his fast enters its 20th day as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's 25-day protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leaks in June, including the leak of NEET-UG question papers.

The Bollywood fraternity came under immense scrutiny after celebrities remained silent despite using Sonam Wangchuk's life as inspiration for the 2012 movie 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Especially, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, who played the three protagonists, have been questioned on their silence.

Recently, Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in the feature film had made a video in support of Wangchuk, saying that 3 Idiots' Phunsukh Wangdu was based on the engineer and scientist. "Right now, he is on a hunger strike, which has gone on for many weeks. His blood sugar has gone down a lot. This is a pretty important," he said.

"He has issues with the education system of India and the independence of Ladakh. Whether you agree with him or not, I do not want him to die," Vaidya says in his video, appealing to people to stop and try extending support to Wangchuk on his protest.