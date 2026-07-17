As Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 20, Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots not based on him

CHENNAI: Support from Bollywood celebrities, politicians, academics and activists has begun to come for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28.
Today, his fast enters its 20th day as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's 25-day protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leaks in June, including the leak of NEET-UG question papers.
The Bollywood fraternity came under immense scrutiny after celebrities remained silent despite using Sonam Wangchuk's life as inspiration for the 2012 movie 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Especially, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, who played the three protagonists, have been questioned on their silence.
Recently, Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in the feature film had made a video in support of Wangchuk, saying that 3 Idiots' Phunsukh Wangdu was based on the engineer and scientist. "Right now, he is on a hunger strike, which has gone on for many weeks. His blood sugar has gone down a lot. This is a pretty important," he said.
"He has issues with the education system of India and the independence of Ladakh. Whether you agree with him or not, I do not want him to die," Vaidya says in his video, appealing to people to stop and try extending support to Wangchuk on his protest.
However, when asked about Wangchuk's protest, Aamir Khan clarified that the film was not inspired by the activist's life story. On his protest, Khan said, "All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. And, all of us are hoping that he ends his fast."
Soon after Aamir's clarification came, Kiran Rao wrote on Instagram, "I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students."
Actor Sonakshi Sinha extended her support, saying that his protest is for the children of the country and fighting against a system that has not been functioning well. "I want what's good for this country, like him. I am not an anti-national. So why should I be quiet?" she said. She asked the government, "When is it going to be enough, when he dies?" Actor and Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan also showed solidarity in an Instagram post.
Music director Vishal Dadlani requested the government to heed their demands, "I feel really sorry I can't be there. But my heart is right there. I am sorry for not being there; you guys are fighting the good fight. I request that the government listen to him. This is about students' rights and their future and our future. I request the government to listen to him."
Cockroach Janta Party's protest has been gaining momentum and attracting support from across the country.
Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja visited Jantar Mantar. Actors Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar, and Roadies fame Raghu have all visited the site, extending their support for CJP and Sonam Wangchuk. Singer Chinmayi Sripada, stand up comic Vir Das among others extended their support on social media.
Wangchuk has made it clear that he will fast until the government comes for a dialogue. Wangchuk on Friday asserted that he would 'stay alive till July 20 at any cost'. The outfit is set to march to Parliament on July 20.