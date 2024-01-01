As soon as we receive draft, we will take it forward: CM Dhami on UCC in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Sharing a significant update on the planned rollout of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Devbhoomi this year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said his government will soon receive the draft of the proposed uniform civil laws after which things will get a move-on.

Speaking to ANI on New Year's Day, amid the growing anticipation and euphoria around the opening of the grand temple at Ayodhya on January 22, CM Dhami said, "I wish that 2024 would be auspicious for everyone. Lord Ram was born in Treta Yuga and in this era, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is returning to his birthplace, Ayodhya. This is why the new year holds even more significance for all of us."

On the UCC, the CM said, "As soon as we get the draft of the UCC, we will take it forward." Dhami said earlier that the proposed uniform laws for people across communities in the state would be tabled in the Assembly very soon. The idea behind the Uniform Civil Code is to formulate and implement personal laws that will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. "Preparations are underway to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Devbhoomi. It will be presented in the Assembly soon," CM Dhami said earlier.

On December 22, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the recommendations of the five-member panel formed to prepare the draft of the UCC in the state. The cabinet approved the recommendations in a meeting under the chairmanship of Dhami. However, the committee has yet to submit its detailed report to the government.

The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India. Other members of the committee include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

The BJP went into the 2022 Assembly elections in the state, promising the enforcement of uniform civil laws in Devbhoomi. Earlier, weighing in on the proposed rollout of the UCC across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and the Uniform Civil Code was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution.