National

Polling ends in Assam, voter turnout 84.42 per cent

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power in Assam, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma shows her inked finger after casting vote in the Assam Legislative Assembly election, at a polling station, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 9, 2026
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma shows her inked finger after casting vote in the Assam Legislative Assembly election, at a polling station, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 9, 2026 PTI
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GUWAHATI: An estimated 84.42 per cent voter turnout was recorded as polling ended at 5 PM on Thursday in all 126 assembly constituencies of Assam, surpassing the previous 82.04 per cent voting in the 2021 elections, officials said.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power in Assam, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.

Dalgaon recorded the highest voting at 94.57 per cent, while the lowest turnout was in Amri at 70.40 per cent, they said.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.

Votes were cast at 31,490 polling stations across 35 districts of the state, with polling commencing at 7 am and continuing till 5 pm, the officials said.

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Assam
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