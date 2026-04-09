Assam assembly elections record 76 pc voter turnout till 3 pm

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.

Chamaria in Kamrup recorded the highest turnout of 84.43 per cent till 3 pm, while New Guwahati witnessed the lowest at 60.57 per cent, officials said.

This is the first assembly poll in the state after a delimitation exercise, held in 2023, redrew the state's electoral map Chief Minister Himanta, who is seeking re-election from Jalukbari, voted at the Garal Buniyadi LP school in Kamrup (Metro) district, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, son Nandil and daughter Sukanya.