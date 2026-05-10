Assam Guv invites Himanta to form govt

Leaders of the NDA met Acharya at Lok Bhavan and staked claim to form the government with Sarma at the helm.

"The Governor has invited Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the new Government in Assam," Lok Bhavan said in the statement.

Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma as Chief Minister and to the members of the Council of Ministers, it added.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 12, and is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders.