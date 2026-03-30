Fast track court begins daily hearing of Zubeen Garg's death case

"We objected to the petition, saying that it was a primary document and a case property. The court immediately rejected it," Kamar added.

The SIT had also filed a petition requesting that Sharma's bank account be sealed again, which the court will hear during the daily hearing.

Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg said that the hearing will now be held daily and the ''defence lawyer has asked for time as they always do''.

The court has said that the hearing will be ''held daily in the morning and afternoon. So, we have hope that the proceedings will move fast with a good outcome expected soon," she said.

"We have trust and faith in the law of the land. We come to the court with a positive mind, hoping everything turns out well for Zubeen and he gets what he rightfully deserves," she said.

Garima said that Tuesday is going to be an important day as both Mahanta and Sharma's petitions will be heard.