Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned as chief of the party's Delhi unit. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, Lovely said he is unable to continue as the president of the Delhi party unit.
Lovely had assumed charge of the post in August last year.
