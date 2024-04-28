Begin typing your search...

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, Lovely said he is unable to continue as the president of the Delhi party unit.

ByPTIPTI|28 April 2024 6:58 AM GMT
Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief
X
Congress Flag
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned as chief of the party's Delhi unit. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, Lovely said he is unable to continue as the president of the Delhi party unit.

Lovely had assumed charge of the post in August last year.

Congress leader Arvinder Singh LovelyArvinder Singh Lovely resignedCongress president Mallikarjun Kharge
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X