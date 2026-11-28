The declaration was issued at the National Conclave of Writers, Artists and Cultural Practitioners, a gathering held at Jawahar Bhawan here to “defend our Constitution, democracy, and creative freedom”.

It said the participants had come together at a time when India’s core identity as a pluralistic, democratic and culturally diverse society was “under severe pressure”.

“We express deep concern about the growing assault on the constitutional values, democratic institutions, and freedoms that have shaped our collective lives and ways of thinking. We see a narrow-minded approach to national and social diversity attempting to transform it into uniformity,” the statement said.

The declaration, prepared through more than 500 drafts from 21 states and contributions from creative practitioners working in 12 mediums, said diverse historical traditions, ideas, beliefs and life experiences were “being replaced by a single identity and a single narrative”.

The group also expressed concern over the “ever-shrinking space for intellectual discourse, independent thought, scientific temper, and freedom of education”, alleging growing attempts to restrict people’s rights to think, write, read, teach, create and question.

“History is being distorted, and the space for critical thinking and independent thought is being curtailed. We believe that freedom of expression and freedom of mind are intertwined. Where there is an atmosphere of fear, censorship, and the imposition of uniform thinking, neither ideas nor democratic life can flourish,” it said.

The declaration said the growing imbalance of power was undermining the rights of individuals and communities to determine their own futures.

“From Kashmir to Manipur, religious minorities, especially Muslims and Christians, tribal communities, and other historically marginalised peoples are facing a sustained assault on their dignity, identity, memories, and their right to self-determination,” it said.

The group also flagged the “shrinking space for creative expression and the growing intolerance towards voices that question authority”, saying writers, artists, filmmakers, musicians, theatre artists, scholars and journalists must be free to “imagine, express their views, question, dissent, and create without fear or coercion”.

“A society that seeks to control its artists and intellectuals is, in effect, seeking to control the imagination of its people,” the declaration said, opposing the “normalisation of violence, discrimination, exclusion, and hatred”.