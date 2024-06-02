Arunachal victory indicative of Lok Sabha poll results: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the BJP's victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections was indicative of the Lok Sabha poll results, due on June 4.

Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the NDA, said the Arunachal Pradesh results reflected people's faith in the party's "politics of good governance and development".

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, Election Commission officials said.

"The landslide victory in Arunachal Pradesh is precursor to what is to come on the 4th of June," Sarma wrote on X.

He said the results "indicate the tremendous faith people of the state have in the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the politics of good governance and development, which is exemplified by @BJP4India".

Sarma also lauded party workers for taking the development agenda among the people.

Assembly elections were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in the northeastern state on April 19.

The state has two Lok Sabha seats, the counting of votes for which will be conducted on Tuesday.