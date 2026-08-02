Arunachal CM expresses gratitude to PM, HM for Rs 44.55 crore flood aid

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Central government approving advance release of Rs 44.55 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the flood-hit frontier state.
Khandu said the timely financial support would significantly bolster the state government's ongoing field operations in flood- and landslide-ravaged areas. He also appreciated the Centre for deputing an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to ground zero to conduct on-the-spot assessments of damages to infrastructure, agricultural land, and rural habitations.
"On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I sincerely appreciate the Government of India's continued support to the welfare of our state during this difficult time," Khandu said.
Arunachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy monsoon downpours over recent weeks, causing flash floods, river overflows, and major landslides in several districts. Central agencies, including pre-deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been working alongside state authorities to carry out rescue and relief efforts.
The Central government has approved the advance release of its share of the State Disaster Response Fund, worth Rs 2,117.85 crore, to support seven flood-affected states during the ongoing monsoon season, an official statement said on Saturday.