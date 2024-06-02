Arunachal: BJP, NPP ahead in one assembly seat each

ITANAGAR: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh was leading in one assembly seat while the National People’s Party (NPP) was ahead in one constituency, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots, officials said on Sunday.

BJP's Tsetan Chombay Kee was leading in the Kalaktang constituency, while NPP nominee Yeshi Tsewang and independent candidate Tenzin Nyima Glow were ahead in Dirang and Thrizino-Buragaon respectively, according to the Election Commission data.

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am.

Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres.