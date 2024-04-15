Arunachal BJP chief confident of "clear victory" in Assemby, Lok Sabha polls

PAKKE KESSANG: Biyuram Wahge, the state President of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, expressed confidence on Monday that his party is poised for a resounding victory in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the hilly state.

Speaking to ANI, Wahge highlighted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not encountering significant challenges from the opposition, citing the uncontested declaration of 10 assembly seats as evidence of their strength.

He further asserted that the BJP is set to form governments not only in Delhi but also in Arunachal Pradesh.

Wahge emphasised the unwavering support from the Pakke-Kessang district and newly created assembly constituency and predicted victory for the BJP candidate from the region.

He is contesting for the second time in the Pakke-Kessang constituency. Other opposition candidates in the fray from the assembly constituency against him are Congress's GolloYapung Tana, LJP (Ram Vilas), Dongly Gollo, and the Nationlist Congress Party's Techi Hemu.

The BJP's sitting MLA downplayed any potential competition from other parties, stating that "the BJP is well-positioned to secure a majority, with 10 assembly seats already won and the possibility of clinching at least 50 out of 60 seats." The state BJP President's remarks came days after a total of 10 BJP candidates, namely ruling Chief Minister Pema Khandu (from Mukto assembly constituency), Dongru Siongju (from Bomdila assembly constituency), BJP's Techi Kaso (from Itanagar assembly constituency), Er Ratu Techi (from Sagalee assembly constituency), Hage Appa (from Zero Hapoli assembly constituency), Jikke Tako (from Tali assembly constituency), Nyato Dukam (from Taliha assembly constituency), Mutchu Mithi (from Roing assembly constituency), Dasanglu Pul (from Hayuliang assembly constituency) and Chowna Mein (from Chowkham assembly constituency) were declared unopposed winner.

Reflecting on the opposition's participation, Wahge noted that candidates contesting against the BJP realised the formidable presence of the party and opted not to compete, acknowledging the developmental strides made under his leadership, including the establishment of essential infrastructure like electricity and roads.

"I won't say it's a challenge; it could be in one or two places. I can't provide more details, but 10 assembly seats are already declared unopposed, and 50 are remaining. So, we believe to come with the majority," Wahge told ANI, adding, "It's possible we might bring at least 50 out of 60 assembly seats."

"The (opposition) candidates contested in 10 seats but realised they couldn't achieve anything there because our candidates had a strong grip on the government. So, they either left or felt it was better to not contest. At least, we had to fight for a month (if the opposition candidates would contest). Now, at least, they provided some facilities to the public," said the BJP state president, launching sharp criticism against the opposition.

Looking ahead, Wahge outlined the BJP's commitment to exceeding public expectations, particularly in addressing women's concerns and delivering on manifesto promises.

"As far as expectations and people's needs are concerned, this is a new district, and there was a great need for infrastructure here. So, I think the public knows that I have stood here for all that development. Before I was elected, there was neither electricity nor a road here. Since I took over, everything has been built. A mini-secretariat has been established, and electricity has been provided since I was elected as an MLA last time. So, I believe I have made considerable efforts to fulfil the expectations of the public," said Wahge.

Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, Wahge expressed confidence in the popularity and success of BJP candidates Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao.

In a message directed at opposition parties, the BJP leader took a dig at the opposition, saying "they should cooperate in forming a BJP government that is focused on public welfare" and suggesting a pragmatic approach to achieve shared goals.

The Assembly polls will occur concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections for the two seats of Arunachal on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.